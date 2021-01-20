Barclays Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $200.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.10.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.04. 124,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,438. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.