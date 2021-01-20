Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on B. Truist lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of B opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,241,000 after purchasing an additional 736,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6,662.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 618,586 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

