Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 131,759 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,759 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,678,000 after buying an additional 313,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,558,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

