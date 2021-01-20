Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $43,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

