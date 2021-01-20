Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 7,130 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $350.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.