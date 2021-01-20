Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $51,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.
Duke Energy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. 94,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,602. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
