Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $35,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $91.98. 47,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,213. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $96.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

