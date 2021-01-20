Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 239 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.53. 18,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,837. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $176.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

