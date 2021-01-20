Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. The stock had a trading volume of 62,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

