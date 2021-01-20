Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $237.20. 81,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

