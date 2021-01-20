BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.03 ($77.68).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BAS stock opened at €66.59 ($78.34) on Wednesday. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.16.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.