BayCom (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.30. 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

About BayCom (OTCMKTS:BKGMF)

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

