BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $187.00

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 185.91 ($2.43), with a volume of 135858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.16.

Get BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Justin Stebbing purchased 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.88 ($5,787.67).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.