BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 75,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. 35,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,423. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

