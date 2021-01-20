Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) PT Raised to $5.70

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.70 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.