Beer Money Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,201.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Beer Money token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $367,191.17 and $15,201.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00536508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.69 or 0.03907002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.