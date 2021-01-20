Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. 56,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

