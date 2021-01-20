Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.83. 110,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

