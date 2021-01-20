BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America raised BellRing Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.