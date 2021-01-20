Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 15.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.31. The company had a trading volume of 260,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

