Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.