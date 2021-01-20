Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $36.50. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 106,351 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £96.93 million and a PE ratio of -27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.14.

Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.