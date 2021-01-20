Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.