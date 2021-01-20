Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. FMC accounts for about 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

Shares of FMC opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

