BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Up 5%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 813,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 899,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

