BitcoinZ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,862.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $691,842.28 and approximately $79,862.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00274216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00091117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00034827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.