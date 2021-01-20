BitGreen (BITG) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $34,826.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00023076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001469 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen's total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen's official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

