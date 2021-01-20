Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDTX. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $238,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $98,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,484 shares of company stock worth $4,407,810.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

