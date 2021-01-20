Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

