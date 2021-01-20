Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MYC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 60,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 72,877 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 101.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.