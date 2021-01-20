Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 65.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 101.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 470,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

NYSE MYC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,759. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.