BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 329.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BFY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.