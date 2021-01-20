Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Sells 153,766 Shares

Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew sold 153,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.04), for a total value of A$222,960.70 ($159,257.64).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 39,526 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,680.28 ($40,485.92).

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 3,578 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$5,188.10 ($3,705.79).

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 23,436 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,029.07 ($24,306.48).

On Tuesday, November 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 8,194 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,758.39 ($8,398.85).

On Friday, November 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,250 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,486.25 ($26,061.61).

On Monday, November 2nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 50,905 shares of Blackwall Property Trust (BWR.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.42 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$72,234.20 ($51,595.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.28.

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

