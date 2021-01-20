BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.38. The company had a trading volume of 92,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,390. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

