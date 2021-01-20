BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.38. The company had a trading volume of 196,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,140. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.26. The stock has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

