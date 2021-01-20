BLink Trading 32.3% Lower This Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $88,768.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00060637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00537279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.89 or 0.03893840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013001 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

