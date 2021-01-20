Blockpass Reaches Market Cap of $147,490.79 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $147,490.79 and approximately $49.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00526160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.57 or 0.03852663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

