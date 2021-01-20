Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

BLMN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

