Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Blue Valley Ban Corp. (OTCMKTS:BVBC) shares were down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Blue Valley Ban Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVBC)

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing.

