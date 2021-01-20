Bluzelle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.04 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 136.6% against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market cap of $40.74 million and $33.04 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.89 or 0.00543261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.48 or 0.03897791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015869 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,431,415 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

