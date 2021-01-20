Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 97.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 97.4% against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and $31.28 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00536508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.69 or 0.03907002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,431,415 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

