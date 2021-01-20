BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.56 and last traded at C$16.56. Approximately 112,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 186,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

