BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.18 and last traded at C$30.17. Approximately 142,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 549,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

