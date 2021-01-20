Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

NYSE:C traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 228,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

