Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,341 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

