Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Boeing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.49. 114,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.09.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

