Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.10.

CAT traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.55. 37,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average is $158.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

