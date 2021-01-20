Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,297,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 59.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

