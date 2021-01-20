Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 160 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

