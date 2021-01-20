Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 214,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

